Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,692 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $568,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 19,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $239.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.54 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.13%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.18.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

