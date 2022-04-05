Critical Comparison: Karat Packaging (KRT) and Its Peers

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Karat Packaging to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

This table compares Karat Packaging and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karat Packaging 5.70% 19.79% 10.45% Karat Packaging Competitors 3.94% 3.26% 5.07%

This table compares Karat Packaging and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Karat Packaging $364.24 million $20.78 million 18.02 Karat Packaging Competitors $2.32 billion $139.30 million 17.98

Karat Packaging’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Karat Packaging. Karat Packaging is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.7% of Karat Packaging shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Karat Packaging and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karat Packaging 0 0 5 0 3.00 Karat Packaging Competitors 115 667 789 40 2.47

Karat Packaging currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.38%. As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 34.36%. Given Karat Packaging’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Karat Packaging has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

About Karat Packaging (Get Rating)

Karat Packaging Inc. manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names. The company offers its products to domestic and regional distributors, restaurant chains, retail establishments, and online customers. It also provides new product development, design, printing, and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.