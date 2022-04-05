Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam lifted its stake in Centene by 29.4% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 94.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 14,961 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of Centene by 15.4% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,693,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Centene by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $310,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,464 shares of company stock worth $837,560. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.61.

Centene stock opened at $84.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.51. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.93.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.