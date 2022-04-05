Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $4.45 Per Share

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research report issued on Monday, April 4th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $4.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.44. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.61 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $692.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $63.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 2.81. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $66.48.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 100.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 290.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Callon Petroleum news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 5,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $313,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 685,233 shares of company stock valued at $41,803,995 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

