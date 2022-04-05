Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 15,522 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,522 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 108.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $35.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $36.71.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PSTG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

