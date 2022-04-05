Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 127,930 V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 127,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,367,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 435.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

V.F. stock opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $90.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.95.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

