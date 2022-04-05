13,720 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,017,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,984,000. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.38.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $445.39 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.62 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $572.50. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.59.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.