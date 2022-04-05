Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 63,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,375,000 after acquiring an additional 19,838 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Synopsys by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 58,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $1,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $340.15 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $225.02 and a one year high of $377.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $308.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.51. The company has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.78.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

