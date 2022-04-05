Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 6,859 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Textron by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Textron by 418.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Textron by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $72.44 on Tuesday. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.52 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day moving average is $73.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.71.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.42%.

In other Textron news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $4,937,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.22.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

