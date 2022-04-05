Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $423,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $3,263,300 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $166.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.57. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.38 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.89.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.36%.

Concentrix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.