Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,219 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.95.

NYSE:NSC opened at $266.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $238.62 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.11.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

