Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after acquiring an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 102.5% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after purchasing an additional 144,745 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 441.6% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI raised PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.92.

PPG Industries stock opened at $133.37 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $111.32 and a one year high of $182.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 39.27%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

