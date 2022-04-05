Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 54,305 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,125 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 54,305 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $4,052,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,252,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,604 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $129.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.39 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.04.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

