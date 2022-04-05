Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Announces Earnings Results

Atotech (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $386.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.82 million. Atotech had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Shares of ATC opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.80. Atotech has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $26.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Atotech by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 199,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 101,235 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Atotech by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 452,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 72,093 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Atotech by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 37,941 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

