Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Receives GBX 171.31 Average PT from Brokerages

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 170.92 ($2.24).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 145 ($1.90) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 185 ($2.43) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 123.68 ($1.62) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £35.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -248.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 129.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 119.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.87).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

