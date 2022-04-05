Brokerages Set LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Target Price at $27.13

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.13.

LZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $14.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.69. LegalZoom.com has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $142.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. LegalZoom.com’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LegalZoom.com news, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 13,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $221,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 3,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $61,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,673 shares of company stock valued at $927,946 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter worth $1,877,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter worth $431,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter worth $351,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

