Brokerages Set Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) PT at $18.67

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.67.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp cut shares of Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 15,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $228,198.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE:CXM opened at $12.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.62. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.
About Sprinklr (Get Rating)
Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sprinklr (CXM)
- Lululemon Stock is Stretching Higher
- The Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in April
- Best RV Stocks to Pop into Your Portfolio Right Now
- Is it time to get back into Xpeng Stock?
- What To Expect From Q1 2022 Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.