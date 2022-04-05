Brokerages Set Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) PT at $18.67

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp cut shares of Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 15,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $228,198.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth $17,628,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sprinklr by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 94,016 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth $1,530,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CXM opened at $12.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.62. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

