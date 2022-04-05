RAI Finance (SOFI) Achieves Market Cap of $34.26 Million

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. RAI Finance has a total market cap of $34.26 million and approximately $620,405.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RAI Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00048926 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,510.81 or 0.07529444 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,618.02 or 0.99979145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00048315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00055519 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAI Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.