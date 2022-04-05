Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,416 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $8,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Privia Health Group news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 16,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $418,462.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $132,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,679 shares of company stock valued at $2,062,615 over the last three months.

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

