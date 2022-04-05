Peregrine Capital Management LLC Takes Position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,354,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,464,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.82% of ViewRay at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ViewRay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,646,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its stake in ViewRay by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 920,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 357,045 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ViewRay by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 18,968 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ViewRay by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in ViewRay by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ViewRay alerts:

Shares of ViewRay stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.04. ViewRay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $8.25.

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 156.95% and a negative return on equity of 74.48%. ViewRay’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ViewRay Company Profile (Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.