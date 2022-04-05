Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0613 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Blackrock MuniYield California Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

MYC stock opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.53.

Get Blackrock MuniYield California Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYC. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 982,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,126,000 after acquiring an additional 68,871 shares during the period. 26.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.