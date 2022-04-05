Ridley Co. Limited (ASX:RIC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03

Ridley Co. Limited (ASX:RIC – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, April 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Ridley’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Ridley Company Profile (Get Rating)
