Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 140 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $1,717,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $202,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,955,000. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $302.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.05. The company has a market cap of $108.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.07 and a twelve month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ISRG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.35.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

