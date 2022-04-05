Analyzing Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) & Five Point (NYSE:FPH)

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Rating) and Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Altisource Asset Management and Five Point, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altisource Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Five Point 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Altisource Asset Management has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five Point has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Altisource Asset Management and Five Point’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Asset Management $15.76 million 1.84 -$6.00 million $39.09 0.36 Five Point $224.39 million 4.13 $6.57 million $0.09 69.34

Five Point has higher revenue and earnings than Altisource Asset Management. Altisource Asset Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Five Point, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Altisource Asset Management and Five Point’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Asset Management N/A -5.12% 3.97% Five Point 2.93% 0.35% 0.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.7% of Altisource Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of Five Point shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Altisource Asset Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Five Point shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Five Point beats Altisource Asset Management on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altisource Asset Management Corp. engages in the provision of portfolio management and governance services to investment vehicles that acquire and own residential properties. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

Five Point Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services. The company was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016. Five Point Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.