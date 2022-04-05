Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,544 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 28.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,344 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 74.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 27.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $49.34 on Tuesday. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $43.85 and a one year high of $78.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Western Digital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

