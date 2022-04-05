Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Markel were worth $6,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Markel by 4.0% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,479.05, for a total value of $2,218,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,065 shares of company stock worth $4,529,920. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel stock opened at $1,476.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,317.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,275.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.74. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,513.00.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.53 by ($0.82). Markel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 76.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MKL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,443.33.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

