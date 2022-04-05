United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 569 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,217,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,378,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after acquiring an additional 316,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,871,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,755,000 after acquiring an additional 240,307 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 16,240,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,199,000 after acquiring an additional 149,500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

