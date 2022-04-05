United Asset Strategies Inc. Cuts Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

United Asset Strategies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,172,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,617,000 after purchasing an additional 438,989 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,908,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,165,000 after acquiring an additional 300,326 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 3,190.2% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 200,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,119,000 after acquiring an additional 194,730 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total value of $695,983.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $7,500,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.99.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $216.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.75. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

