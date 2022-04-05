Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Declares $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Life Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 93.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Life Storage to earn $6.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.3%.

Shares of LSI opened at $141.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.27 and a 200 day moving average of $133.28. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $87.06 and a 52-week high of $154.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $538,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Life Storage by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

