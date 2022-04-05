Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0494 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of VGM opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 63,824 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 13,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

