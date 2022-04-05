Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 995 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra by 28.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,401,849,000 after purchasing an additional 973,779 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 3,070.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 487,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,611,000 after purchasing an additional 471,691 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 16,546.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 352,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,580,000 after purchasing an additional 350,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sempra by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 609,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,569,000 after buying an additional 338,057 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,263 shares of company stock worth $5,488,335 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRE. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.57.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $166.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $170.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.44%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

