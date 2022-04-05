Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,541,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,386,000 after buying an additional 189,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,071,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,560,000 after buying an additional 51,690 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,994,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,719,000 after buying an additional 34,829 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,991,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,171,000 after buying an additional 363,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 107.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,582,000 after buying an additional 1,189,682 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.11.

Shares of VRSK opened at $217.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.37 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.39%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total value of $94,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,060,950. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.