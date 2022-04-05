Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sempra by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sempra by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,973,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,951,000 after acquiring an additional 299,217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sempra by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,583,000 after acquiring an additional 153,619 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 60.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 82.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE opened at $166.76 on Tuesday. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $170.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.44%.

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRE. TheStreet raised Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.57.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

