Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 844 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $544,000. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 147,776 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX opened at $217.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.90. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $199.03 and a 52-week high of $319.90.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

