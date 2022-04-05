Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 11,430 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.1% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 236,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after buying an additional 20,827 shares during the period. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMR stock opened at $98.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $86.72 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.