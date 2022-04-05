Keel Point LLC Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,886 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.6% of Keel Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 57,012 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,088,911 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $168,661,000 after purchasing an additional 41,381 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,568 shares of company stock worth $5,461,472 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $138.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $252.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.59. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $128.38 and a 12-month high of $191.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

