Keel Point LLC Lowers Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Keel Point LLC reduced its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Novartis by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVS. Citigroup began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $87.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.75. The company has a market cap of $195.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Novartis Profile (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.