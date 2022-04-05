Sfmg LLC Invests $204,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 87.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,588,000 after buying an additional 964,538 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 13.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Analog Devices by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 18,700 shares of company stock worth $3,086,692 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $164.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.13 and its 200-day moving average is $169.87. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.81 and a 12-month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.76.

Analog Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.