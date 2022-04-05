Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 64,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 61,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. 42.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NLY stock opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 120.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.52%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. Bank of America cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

