Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on XNCR. TheStreet raised Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Xencor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Xencor in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Xencor in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

Shares of XNCR opened at $29.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average of $34.94. Xencor has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $45.37.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. Xencor had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 268.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xencor will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $87,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $72,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,524 shares of company stock worth $279,886 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter worth $23,587,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 22,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xencor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,334,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,515,000 after purchasing an additional 191,467 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at $12,469,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Xencor during the fourth quarter worth about $560,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

