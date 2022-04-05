NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NEXI. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NexImmune from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.
NEXI opened at $4.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69. NexImmune has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $26.50.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEXI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NexImmune by 150.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after purchasing an additional 488,140 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of NexImmune during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,227,000. M28 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the fourth quarter worth approximately $615,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the third quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NexImmune in the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.
NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.
