NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NEXI. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NexImmune from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

NEXI opened at $4.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69. NexImmune has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

In related news, Director Grant Verstandig purchased 18,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.76 per share, for a total transaction of $71,376.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kristi Jones bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 128,978 shares of company stock worth $378,359.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEXI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NexImmune by 150.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after purchasing an additional 488,140 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of NexImmune during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,227,000. M28 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the fourth quarter worth approximately $615,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the third quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NexImmune in the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

