State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,330 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Church & Dwight worth $12,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $65,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Argus cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.08.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $100.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.76 and a twelve month high of $104.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.