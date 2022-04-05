Sfmg LLC Buys Shares of 4,590 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,057,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,946,000 after acquiring an additional 362,850 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Unilever by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,688,000 after acquiring an additional 225,117 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Unilever by 29,662.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Unilever by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,080,000 after buying an additional 282,047 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,440,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,770,000 after buying an additional 306,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $46.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.32. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $61.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.4873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

