State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $12.08 Million Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $12,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,426 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,733,000 after purchasing an additional 432,685 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,969,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,934,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,020,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,152,000 after buying an additional 269,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

TTWO opened at $154.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.64. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.54 and a 52 week high of $195.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.06.

About Take-Two Interactive Software (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.