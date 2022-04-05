Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of SON opened at $62.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $54.34 and a 12 month high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently -211.76%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SON. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

