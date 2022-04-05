Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $125.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMD. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Erste Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.30.

AMD opened at $110.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.54. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.79.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,176 shares of company stock valued at $22,174,102. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,634 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

