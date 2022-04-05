Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $125.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMD. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Erste Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.30.
AMD opened at $110.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.54. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.79.
In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,176 shares of company stock valued at $22,174,102. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,634 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
