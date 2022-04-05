SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target Cut to $93.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.89.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $75.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.11. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $68.15 and a 52-week high of $84.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

