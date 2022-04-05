Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.360-$2.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$8.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.06 billion.

NASDAQ MU opened at $77.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.28. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.32.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total value of $1,876,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $9,324,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,973 shares of company stock worth $21,367,995. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

