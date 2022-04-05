TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5 B-.TransUnion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.840-$4.000 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRU. StockNews.com began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TransUnion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.31.

Get TransUnion alerts:

NYSE:TRU opened at $100.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $83.47 and a 52 week high of $125.35.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.29%.

In other news, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark bought 277 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,194,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,689,000 after acquiring an additional 70,318 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 206,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,634 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 342,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion (Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.