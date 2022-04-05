ALX Oncology’s (ALXO) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

ALXO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ALX Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

ALX Oncology stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.73. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $81.19.

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 6,841.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,024,000 after acquiring an additional 507,399 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,867,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,627,000 after purchasing an additional 970,252 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,039,000 after purchasing an additional 26,663 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,566,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 10.9% during the third quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

